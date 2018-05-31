Dear eBay autograph collectors, I know you want to get musicians to sign records. I understand you make a living from signed memorabilia and I’m cool with it. I’m happy to sign your stuff. But please stop shoving your way through real fans. Especially the young ones that just want to have a moment to talk. I love getting to know our GD fans and having real conversations. But when the eBay guys shove shit in my face ( literally getting hit in the face with a guitar) you make it near impossible to get to know real fans. Please respect my and and the real fans space. We’re just trying to get to know each other. Peace.