Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard and Stevie Nicks are the early leaders in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 's annual fan vote.

The influential public vote isn't even a week old, but the two classic-rock vets have taken long leads over their fellow nominees for next year's induction class.

The new list of nominees was announced last week and included artists who have all been eligible in past years. In addition to Def Leppard and Nick, nominees include the Cure , Devo , Janet Jackson , Kraftwerk , LL Cool J , MC5 , John Prine , Radiohead , Rage Against the Machine , Radiohead , Roxy Music , Rufus & Chaka Kahn , Todd Rundgren and the Zombies .

So far, Def Leppard leads with approximately 155,000 fan votes to Nicks' 147,000. This is the first year that both have been nominated. The Cure, Todd Rundgren and the Zombies are next in line with considerably fewer votes so far. You can see the current standings below.

Fans can vote through 11:59PM ET on Dec. 9. The top five artists will make up a special fan ballot that's tallied along with other ballots that are submitted by industry officials, music writers and selected artists. Next year's induction class will be announced in December once all the votes are counted.

Every single one of the winners of past fan votes ended up getting inducted that year: Rush , Kiss , Stevie Ray Vaughan , Chicago , Journey and Bon Jovi . So chances are pretty good this year's winner will also be inducted at the ceremony in New York City on March 29, 2019.

Nicks is already a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Fleetwood Mac , but if she gets in on her own, it will mark the first time a female solo artist was inducted twice . Male solo artists like Eric Clapton and Neil Young , who are also in the Rock Hall with bands, are more common.



