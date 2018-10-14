It has been nearly one month since John P. Camardello of Dolgeville was last seen leaving his home in his black Toyota FJ Cruiser. Now, the search has come to an end.

Dolgeville Police tell WKTV , two hunters came across Camardello's vehicle in a field on Platform Road in the Town of Fairfield on Saturday morning. Police say Camardello was deceased inside the vehicle.

Dolgeville police are teaming up with the State Police to continue investigating this case. They want to thank the public for all of their assistance in the search for Camardello this past few weeks.