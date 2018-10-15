See ‘Folklore and Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach’ FREE In Rome
Just in time for Halloween, a full-length feature film with local actors about the hauntings of Sylvan Beach will be shown in Rome at the Capitol Theatre.
WPBS presents “Folklore and Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach,” where they investigate the ghost stories of Sylvan Beach Amusement Park with a fun and frightening theatrical presentation. PBS says:
This installment of Folklore & Frost takes you on a roller-coaster of a ride with twists and turns that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Rated PG-13.
The broadcast premiere is Monday, October 22nd at 10 pm and again on October 27th at 10 pm. “Folklore & Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach” will also be available to watch online at wpbstv.org/watch.
Folklore & Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach Free Screenings:
- Saturday, October 13th at 5 pm: Kallet Civic Center, Oneida, NY with a Q&A after screening.
- Wednesday, October 17th at 7 pm: Capitol Theatre, Rome, NY with a Q&A following the film.
- Friday, October 26th at 8 pm: The Black River Drive-In in Watertown will be screening a double feature “Folklore & Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach” followed by “Folklore & Frost: Haunted Happenings” free to the public.
“Folklore & Frost: Spirits of Sylvan Beach” is sponsored by Oneida County Tourism.