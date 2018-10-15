The Alice Cooper band’s surprise reunion in 2015 is set to be released in full on Nov. 23 for Record Store Day ’s Black Friday . And we have an exclusive premiere of a video from the show.

Titled Live From the Astroturf, Alice Cooper , the eight-song set will be available in deluxe LP format at participating record stores.

Chris Penn, who owns Good Record in Dallas, had arranged to host bassist Dennis Dunaway on Oct. 6, 2015 for a book-signing session. Realizing that Cooper himself would be in town on a night off from tour, Penn began the backstage efforts that resulted in Cooper, Dunaway, guitarist Michael Bruce and drummer Neal Smith performing in the store to the astonishment of attendees.

With Cooper’s current guitarist Ryan Roxie standing in for the late Glen Buxton, the performance turned out to be the original band's longest since its final show together in 1974. A two-track vinyl single won a packaging award last year, but this is the first time the full show is being made available.

You can watch the exclusive video for "Under My Wheels" from the show below.

“There are no accidents,” Cooper said about the reunion performance. “We were playing a show in Dallas and had a night off the same night Dennis, Neal and Mike were doing a signing down the street. The guys were doing a small show to promote Dennis' new book. Of course, I was going to be there! We are all still close and I want to play with the original guys any chance I get!”

The audio was co-mixed by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin. The deluxe LP is presented in a numbered, foil gatefold sleeve and comes with trading cards, a double-sided poster and a 16-page booklet. It will be available in 10 colored vinyl editions that will be distributed randomly. You can see the track listing below.

The 2015 reunion fueled the original band’s return to the stage two years later, and their appearance on two bonus tracks of Cooper’s 2017 album Paranormal .

Good Records

Alice Cooper Band, 'Live From the Astroturf, Alice Cooper' Track Listing

1. "Caught In A Dream"

2. "Be My Lover"

3. "I'm Eighteen"

4. "Is It My Body"

5. "No More Mr Nice Guy"

6. "Under My Wheels"

7. "School's Out"

8. "Elected"