Snowflakes In The Central New York Forecast

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Binghamton has added snow showers to our forecast.

Hey, it's not like we're getting Stella ! It's just a couple of flakes that won't even stick. But change is in the air. Can you feel it?

NWS says a cold frontal boundary will move through the region today and be followed by high-pressure building in from the west on Tuesday. Another cold front will move through the region Wednesday and be followed by another high-pressure system on

Thursday.

Today we'll experience gusty winds over 20 mph with showers developing along the cold front. Temps will get into the 60's today. Tonight with westerly

winds off the Great Lakes, clouds and some light rain showers, folks in Oneida county could see a few snowflakes . Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30`s and low 40`s

Extended Forcast from NWS

Today: Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 61. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 39. West wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 13 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2am , then a slight chance of rain and snow showers . Mostly cloudy, low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

