CNY Musicians To Honor The Queen Of Soul With Tribute

The ink is still fresh on Aretha Franklin's obituary and local CNY musicians can't get out of the same season that she passed in without putting on the best tribute to her music that they can manage.

A loyal fan of the efforts of Utica-area musicians, this event is the brainchild of Grady Faulkner and will take place at MVCC's Shafer Theater in the IT building on Novermber 5th at 7p. Showtime, one of the most versatile cover bands that our area has put out in the last two decades will back some powerhouse vocals, as covering Aretha properly is no small order whether vocally or instrumentally.

Tickets are $20 with proceeds benefiting the C3 program and can be ordered HERE .