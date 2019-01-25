Ozzy Osbourne Bursts Blood Vessel in His Eye

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to share a fairly gruesome photo of a burst blood vessel in his eye. The “Prince of Darkness” posted close up of his red-filled eye injury with the caption, “Coughed so hard I burst a blood vessel in my eye.”

The 70-year-old legend is preparing for his No More Tours 2 outing, which will keep the legend on the road for most of 2019. Thankfully his eye injury should dissipate within the next two weeks. See the photo below.

Ozzy will kick off his No More Tours 2 run on Jan. 31 in Dublin, Ireland. He brings the tour to the States starting on May 29 in Atlanta, Georgia. See all his tour dates here .

The iconic singer recently released a “plush bat” with a detachable head on his webstore , poking fun at the legendary moment when he bit the head off a bat in Des Moines, Iowa back in 1982. The 12” tall plush bat comes with a velcro detachable head and is available for $40 here .

Ozzy also made headlines recently by giving former drummer Lee Kerslake, who is battling cancer, platinum records for his work on Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman . Kerslake along with Bob Daisley were fired from Ozzy’s band just before Diary of a Madman was released and the two were not given credit for their work on the effort. Things eventually turned litigious, with Osbourne eventually re-recording the songs with different players for the album's remasters while the court case was ongoing. Kerslake revealed in a late 2018 interview that his cancer was terminal, with eight months left to live, and it was his wish to finally receive credit for his work on the albums.