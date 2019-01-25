Watch An Asteroid Hit The Moon During The Blood Moon Eclipse

Photo Courtesy Stacey Brown

While we were all sleeping a few stargazers were busy braving the freezing temps grabbing pictures of the Super Blood Moon Eclipse, but we doubt anyone expected this.

Now this isn't an Armageddon-level impact we're talking about, but it's still really cool that someone noticed.

 

The surface impact of the asteroid can be seen as a brief flash of light in the upper left-hand corner of the Moon.

From 238,900 miles away it looks like little more than a tiny flash, but imagine being closer to it?

 

