Everything Coming to Hulu in February
There should be a name for people who watch a lot of Hulu. Hulans? Hulites? Hulu Hoopers? I’m going to think about this.
You don’t really need to worry about, that I guess. What you want to know is what’s going to be streaming on Hulu next month. And I can provide that information to you. Among the highlights next month: The Big Lebowski (the original, not whatever Jeff Bridges is teasing on Twitter), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, both versions of The Thomas Crown Affair, and the recent Western The Sister Brothers, which was critically acclaimed but came and went from theaters very quickly last fall.
Here’s the full list of February’s offerings on Hulu, Hulooloos. (Sorry, I’m going to work on it.)
Available 2/1/19
Into The Dark: Down Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Record of Grancrest War (Complete Season 1)
A View to a Kill
The Animal
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
Bad Santa
Barefoot
The Big Lebowski
The Bounty
The Bourne Ultimatum
Born on the Fourth of July
Broadway Danny Rose
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Capote
Chaos
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Liberty
Dazed and Confused
Deep Blue Sea
Delta Farce
Dr. No
Equilibrium
Escape from Alcatraz
Field of Dreams
Flesh + Blood
Foolish
For Your Eyes Only
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Freedomland
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Hairspray
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How to Deal
Kingpin
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lars and the Real Girl
License to Kill
The Madness of King George
Marathon Man
Metro
Mississippi Burning
Moonraker
Moonstruck
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mystic Pizza
Next Day Air
Old Fashioned
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
The Portrait of a Lady
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Quiet Ones
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
The Royal Tenenbaums
Space Jam
The Secret Garden
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Toybox
Thelma & Louise
Three Kings
Thunderball
Tomcats
Tomorrow Never Dies
Unforgettable
Universal Soldier
Untamed Heart
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Wedding Crashers
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
While You Were Sleeping
Available 2/2/19
Cabin Fever
Pick of the Litter
Available 2/3/19
Legion (Complete Season 2)
Available 2/4/19
Saints & Sinners (Complete Seasons 1-3)
Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 10)
Dog Days
Experimenter
Available 2/5/19
Paid in Full
Available 2/8/19
PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Available 2/9/19
The Preppie Connection
Available 2/10/19
The Song
Available 2/11/19
All Square
Available 2/14/19
False Flag (Complete Season 2)
Zac & Mia (Complete Season 2)
Available 2/15/19
Bondi Harvest (Complete Season 1)
Jamie’s Quick and Easy (Complete Seasons 1-2)
Next
Available 2/16/19
Proven Innocent: Series Premiere
A Perfect Day
Available 2/17/19
The Party
Available 2/18/19
Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special
The Sisters Brothers
Available 2/20/19
Stan Against Evil (Complete Season 3)
Available 2/23/19
Death Wish
Available 2/25/19
Archer: Danger Island (Complete Season 9)
Every Day
The School
Available 2/26/19
The Enemy Within (Series Premiere)
The Voice (Season 16 Premiere)
Three Identical Strangers
Available 2/27/19
World of Dance (Season 3 Premiere)
Tickled
Available 2/28/19
Whiskey Cavalier (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)
Digging for Fire
The Guilty
