Bob Dylan Classic Used in New Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser released its 2019 Super Bowl commercial, which makes use of Bob Dylan classic “Blowin’ in the Wind” to send a message.

The ad highlights the beer maker’s commitment to environmentally friendly brewing, with a statement that notes, “The time has come to take action and help build a better future for us all. That’s why wind has never felt better. Budweiser is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from wind power.”

You can watch the one-minute commercial below.

It’s not the first time Dylan has been associated with a Super Bowl commercial, though Budweiser might not be happy with one of the two that involved him in 2014. While his track “I Want You” was used in a yogurt ad , he appeared in person to promote Chrysler autos, saying, “So let Germany brew your beer, let Switzerland make your watch, let Asia assemble your phone. We will build your car.”

His dalliance with commercials predictably led to accusations of selling out, with a number of personalities making jokes at his expense. “First P S Hoffman dies, then the worst Super Bowl ever, then Dylan does a car commercial?? Not a good day for America,” Bill Maher tweeted, while comedy writer Brendon observed, “‘Is there anything more american than america?’ Bob Dylan sounds a lot more profound when you can’t understand him.”

Two other rock connections have been revealed so far for this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 3. Motley Crue teased an event they have planned for the day, which is thought to be connected to their long-awaited biopic The Dirt , while Foo Fighters announced a Super Bowl Eve concert that will be streamed live the night before.