Support ‘Coaches Vs Cancer’ in Boonville
Adirondack High School’s Varsity girls’ basketball team will be taking to the court for the January 31st match-up with Little Falls looking to score, not only a home victory but also some additional support for the American Cancer Society.
The school in Boonville will be holding their annual Coaches Vs Cancer night, which is a national effort by high school and collegiate coaches to raise awareness and funds to further research through the American Cancer Society.
The evening includes a free throw competition at half time, 50/50 drawing, as well as special ‘Shooting For A Cure’ t-shirts that students have been pre-selling to help raise additional funds for that night.
"Cancer and other illnesses affect everyone in one way or another,” explains Crystal
Leichty, Adirondack Youth Advisory Council advisor one of the event co-organizers, “This event is about cancer awareness and bringing the community together."
The varsity girls’ game takes place at 7:30 PM on Thursday, January 31st at
Adirondack High School in Boonville.