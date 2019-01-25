Support ‘Coaches Vs Cancer’ in Boonville

Adirondack High School’s Varsity girls’ basketball team will be taking to the court for the January 31st match-up with Little Falls looking to score, not only a home victory but also some additional support for the American Cancer Society.

The school in Boonville will be holding their annual Coaches Vs Cancer night, which is a national effort by high school and collegiate coaches to raise awareness and funds to further research through the American Cancer Society.

The evening includes a free throw competition at half time, 50/50 drawing, as well as special ‘Shooting For A Cure’ t-shirts that students have been pre-selling to help raise additional funds for that night.

" Cancer and other illnesses affect everyone in one way or another ,” explains Crystal

Leichty, Adirondack Youth Advisory Council advisor one of the event co-organizers, “ This event is about cancer awareness and bringing the community together. "

The varsity girls’ game takes place at 7:30 PM on Thursday, January 31st at

Adirondack High School in Boonville.