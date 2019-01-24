This is Supposed To Be NY’s Favorite Valentine’s Candy
The list is out for favorite candy across the USA for Valentine's Day. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree?
The National Retail Federation (NRF) says just over half (54.7%) of U.S. adults plan on celebrating Valentine's Day this year. Whether they're buying gifts for their significant others, friends or pets, total planned spending is estimated to reach $19.6 billion. Here's the breakdown:
- 55% are most likely to gift candy
- 45.9% will offer up a card
- 35.6% will send flowers
- 35.2% are planning an evening out
***(Cindy's wondering about the gift of jewelry...That must be at 100%)
Using sales data from the past 11 years, CandyStore.com has compiled sales data to determine the most popular Valentine’s Day candy. The map illustrates the favorite Valentine’s Day candy in each state. The results are pretty interesting.
Source: CandyStore.com.
Cindy loves having fun with conversation hearts. Do you?
Valentine’s Day Candy Quick Facts from CandyStore.com:
- 43% of people said they will buy themselves a box of chocolates this year.
- 58 million pounds of chocolate are bought during Valentine’s Day week.
- The peak selling period for conversation hearts is only 6 weeks long.
- It takes manufacturers 11 months to produce enough for those 6 weeks.
- Vodka infused with candy remained popular with conversation hearts last year.
- Children receive 39 percent of all Valentine’s Day candy and gifts.