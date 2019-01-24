This is Supposed To Be NY’s Favorite Valentine’s Candy

The list is out for favorite candy across the USA for Valentine's Day. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree?

The National Retail Federation ( NRF ) says just over half (54.7%) of U.S. adults plan on celebrating Valentine's Day this year. Whether they're buying gifts for their significant others, friends or pets, total planned spending is estimated to reach $19.6 billion. Here's the breakdown:

55% are most likely to gift candy

45.9% will offer up a card

35.6% will send flowers

35.2% are planning an evening out

***(Cindy's wondering about the gift of jewelry...That must be at 100%)

Using sales data from the past 11 years, CandyStore.com has compiled sales data to determine the most popular Valentine’s Day candy. The map illustrates the favorite Valentine’s Day candy in each state. The results are pretty interesting.

Cindy loves having fun with conversation hearts. Do you?

