New York’s Best Burger Is In Central New York

If you're looking for the states best burger, you won't have to travel outside of Central New York.

New York State's Beef Council has named a Syracuse burger the best in the state. What burger? The "Power Play Burger" at Ale 'n' Angus Pub's, which is on Harrison Street in Syracuse.

According to CNY Central, the burger is made up of 8 ounces of Angus beef, topped with Prime Rib, American cheese, lettuce and tomato. It comes served on a grilled Kaiser roll.