New York State Police Fill Time Capsule

New York State Police not only paid tribute to fallen troopers this past week, they also decided to fill a time capsule with photographs, reports and other information so it would not be forgotten.

State police placed a time capsule behind a monument for fallen members at their annual Memorial Day services outside the front entrance of the Troop D headquarters in Oneida.

State police submitted items throughout 2017 "in a collective effort to compile a historical cache of goods and information," he said. "A few members took time to draft letters, in hope of same being read by family and relatives in the future.""