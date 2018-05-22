Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Giving Away Year Supply Of Candy

What would you do with a year supply of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? Well, now that thought has become a reality.

According to Thrillist, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are giving their number one fan a chance to win $10,000 and a year supply of the delicious candy. Who wouldn't want to score that?

Reese's wants you to express just how much you love peanut butter cups and post it on Instagram and use the hashtag #ReesesOutrageous and #Contest between May 19th and June 1st. That's all you have to do to enter.