Cheap Trick Celebrate Tour Kickoff With New ‘Summer’ Single

Just in time for backyard barbecues, trips to the beach and the second-degree burns both inflict upon us, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick welcome the season with a new single, “The Summer Looks Good on You,” on the same day they begin a 25-date U.S. tour with Poison.

“The Summer Looks Good on You,” which is available for streaming and download, is a breezy, top-down ode to warm-weather escapism. “Let’s call it a day, I’ll take you away,” the eternally blond Robin Zander sings. “I want you to shine again / I want to see you smile again.”

He is joined by a catchy Rick Nielsen guitar riff and the softest undercurrent of “Dream Police” strings, and the result is pure pop magic, making one even more eagerly anticipate the band’s next album, which Zander told Ultimate Classic Rock will be on the way this year.

More immediately, Cheap Trick will join Poison on their Nothin’ but a Good Time Tour, which kicks off this evening in Irvine, Calif., and runs through June 24. The band will also join the Journey and Def Leppard tour on select dates later this year, and will close out the year touring Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. with Def Leppard.