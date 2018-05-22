New York Ranked One Of The Worst States For Military Retirees

Here's a sad fact to read: New York is ranked one of the worst states in the country for military retirees.

Wallethub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. They set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals. How did New York do? Not that great honestly.

Military Retirement in New York:

51st - Veterans per Capita

31st - % of Homeless Veterans

32nd - Veteran Job Opportunities

48th - Housing Affordability

51st - % of Veteran-Owned Businesses

38th - Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans"