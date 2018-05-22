Watch Alice in Chains Cover Soundgarden at Rock on the Range

Today (May 18) was the one year anniversary of the death of Chris Cornell; that anniversary was very much on the minds of many of the attendees -- and at least one performer -- at this year's Rock on the Range festival. Indeed, Soundgarden were booked to play Rock on the Range last year; they were scheduled to headline the opening night, May 19, 2017.

Soundgarden's Seattle neighbors Alice In Chains, who headlined night one of this year's festival, said nothing of the anniversary, but ended their set with a pair of Soundgarden covers: the band's first single, 1987's "Hunted Down" (the lead track from their Screaming Life EP), and "Boot Camp," the last song from their final album before their initial breakup, 1996's Down on the Upside.

(Maria Ives)

While neither song were among Soundgarden's most famous, many in the audience recognized them, and for those who didn't, the lights on stage spelled out "CC" and "SG," as feedback rang out, towards the end of the set-ending song. Most fans got the message as they filed out of the stadium, with many reminiscing about their favorite Soundgarden songs as they walked to the parking lot.

