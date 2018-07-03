Law Enforcement agencies across the state are mourning the loss of one of their own. New York State Police Superintendent George Beach is saddened to announce the death of 29-year-old Trooper Nicholas F. Clark.

According to police, Trooper Clark, along with other police agencies, responded to a call of a suicidal individual who barricaded himself in a home on Welch Road in the Town of Erwin.

NYS Police

While responding to the incident, Trooper Clark was shot and killed by the subject. That individual was later located and identified as 43-year-old Steven M. Kiley. Kiley was later found dead inside the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trooper Clark graduated from the 203rd session of the Basic School on September 3rd, 2015. He was originally assigned to State Police Troop C in Ithaca and moved to Troop E in Auburn before currently being assigned to Troop E in Bath.