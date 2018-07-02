That stupid thing involves him scaling a 3500-foot burning building, leaping into a scary contraption with spinning propellers and then jumping out of it before it explodes. He also has a prosthetic leg, which complicates matters once he slips and the rope around his waist yanks his foot off. Don’t try this at home!

From the looks of the trailers, Skyscraper looks like a nutty blast, but it’s a little concerning that Universal is putting what seems to be the film’s definitive insane action scene in the final trailer. Don’t give away your best tricks before we’ve seen the darn movie. In the film, Johnson is the head of a security team for the world’s tallest building. After it catches fire, he’s framed for it, oh and by the way his family is trapped inside. So it’s Die Hard meets Ghost Protocol with one leg.