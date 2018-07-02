Dwayne Johnson Scales a 3500-Foot Burning Building in New ‘Skyscraper’ Trailer
“This is stupid,” Dwayne Johnson says as he proceeds to do something that is definitely very stupid in the newest Skyscraper trailer.
That stupid thing involves him scaling a 3500-foot burning building, leaping into a scary contraption with spinning propellers and then jumping out of it before it explodes. He also has a prosthetic leg, which complicates matters once he slips and the rope around his waist yanks his foot off. Don’t try this at home!
From the looks of the trailers, Skyscraper looks like a nutty blast, but it’s a little concerning that Universal is putting what seems to be the film’s definitive insane action scene in the final trailer. Don’t give away your best tricks before we’ve seen the darn movie. In the film, Johnson is the head of a security team for the world’s tallest building. After it catches fire, he’s framed for it, oh and by the way his family is trapped inside. So it’s Die Hard meets Ghost Protocol with one leg.
Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.
Prepare to see The Rock do a series of stupid things involving a burning building when Skyscraper hits theaters July 13.
