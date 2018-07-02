‘IT: Chapter Two’ Officially Starts Production With New Cast Photo
The Losers Club is back, and they’re all hot as s—t now. With the full ensemble assembled for the follow-up to last year’s horror hit, IT: Chapter Two is officially kicking off production in Toronto. On the heels of last week’s new sneak peeks (say that five times fast), New Line has unveiled another behind-the-scenes photo of the (very attractive tbh) grown-up cast from the upcoming sequel.
And they’re recreating The Last Supper, for some reason?
From left, we have Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom (more like Ben HANDSOME), James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris.
In addition, New Line released a brief official synopsis for IT: Chapter Two, which also features the young cast of the first film reprising their roles in flashback sequences:
Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “IT CHAPTER TWO” brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise. James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) as Beverly, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) as Stanley.
Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.
French-Canadian filmmaker (and IT mega fan) Xavier Dolan recently joined the cast in the small but crucial role of Adrian Mellon. Other recent additions include Will Beibrink (Free State of Jones) as Beverly’s abusive husband, Tom Rogan, and Teach Grant (Altered Carbon) as grown-up town bully Henry Bowers.
Having rewatched the first IT over the weekend (it’s on HBO), I can confirm that Andy Muschietti’s film definitely holds up and has me even more pumped for the sequel. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting a little while, as IT: Chapter Two doesn’t hit theaters until September 6, 2019.