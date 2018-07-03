The New York State Troopers will be increasing patrols in an effort to catch drunk and impaired drivers during the July 4th holiday.

State Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target reckless and aggressive driving statewide in an effort to keep New York highways safe during one of the busiest summer holidays for travel. This special enforcement detail will run through Thursday, July 5, 2018.

According to a release, the State Police issued nearly 10,500 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July holiday last year. Troopers arrested 240 people for DWI and investigated 152 crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 248 injuries.

During the enforcement, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road when they travel New York roadways. Troopers will be using unmarked and marked vehicles for enforcement.

So don't be an idiot - make sure you have a designated driver or just get yourself an Uber!

The New York State Police recommend these simple tips to prevent drunk driving: