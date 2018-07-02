CNY Weather Turning Cooler By Saturday

Enough of this hot weather already you'd think we live in Arizona. There may be some relief by the weekend. Good news for runners.

Tuesday - high 90

Tuesday - night 65

Wednesday - high 92

Wednesday - night 70

Thursday - high 92

Thursday - night 70

Friday - high near 84

Friday - night low 59

Sunday - high 82

After several weeks of hot temperatures and the threat of 90-degree temps for the Boilermaker we may well see some cooler temps by this Saturday.