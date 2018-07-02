CNY Weather Turning Cooler By Saturday

photo credit - Townsquare Media Boise/ThinkStock

Enough of this hot weather already you'd think we live in Arizona. There may be some relief by the weekend. Good news for runners.

  • Tuesday                           -  high 90
  • Tuesday                           - night 65
  •  Wednesday                     - high 92
  •  Wednesday                     - night 70
  •  Thursday                         - high 92
  •  Thursday                         - night 70
  •  Friday                              - high near 84
  •  Friday                              - night low 59
  •  Sunday                            - high 82

After several weeks of hot temperatures and the threat of 90-degree temps for the Boilermaker we may well see some cooler temps by this Saturday.

After several weeks of hot temperatures and the threat of 90-degree temps for the Boilermaker, we may well see some cooler temps by this Saturday.

Source: CNY Weather Turning Cooler By Saturday
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top