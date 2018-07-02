CNY Weather Turning Cooler By Saturday
Enough of this hot weather already you'd think we live in Arizona. There may be some relief by the weekend. Good news for runners.
- Tuesday - high 90
- Tuesday - night 65
- Wednesday - high 92
- Wednesday - night 70
- Thursday - high 92
- Thursday - night 70
- Friday - high near 84
- Friday - night low 59
- Sunday - high 82
After several weeks of hot temperatures and the threat of 90-degree temps for the Boilermaker we may well see some cooler temps by this Saturday.
