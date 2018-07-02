Beware Of This Scam In The Summer Heat
It's currently a heatwave in Central New York. Some are trying to take advantage of the heat by scamming you.
According to News 10 ABC, Police in Albany are reporting several calls about a National Grid scam. They are asking residents to send payments by wire transfer, or other pre-paid methods immediately.
Scammers are calling and asking the caller to give them the last five digits of their National Grid account number. Police say that if the caller asks about your account and or your balance to not answer and hang up immediately."
Beware of these scams. Don't fall for it, and allow someone to scam you during the heat.