Neil Young Brings Back Crazy Horse: Set List and Video

Neil Young performed with longtime collaborators Crazy Horse for the first time since 2014 last night.

The show, the first of three at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno, Calif., was streamed live on Young's website.

According to Setlist.fm, Young began the 15-song set with "Big Time," which hadn't been performed since 2001. That song, and another cut from 1996's Broken Arrow, "Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')," were the two most recent songs performed, with the others coming from the early to mid-'70s and the late '80s.

Young announced the shows last week by noting that he and Crazy Horse would perform without rehearsing. Nils Lofgren filled in for guitarist Frank "Poncho" Sampedro, whose absence from the lineup wasn't explained. Lofgren also played piano on "World on a String" and organ on "Like a Hurricane."

You can see the set list and videos from last night's show below.

Following the Fresno concerts, Young and Crazy Horse will play two nights at the Fox Theater in Bakersfield, Calif., this weekend.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Fresno, Calif., May 1, 2018, Set List

1. "Big Time"

2. "Country Home"

3. "Don't Cry No Tears"

4. "Winterlong"

5. "World on a String"

6. "Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')"

7. "Fuckin' Up"

8. "Too Far Gone"

9. "Only Love Can Break Your Heart"

10. "Cinnamon Girl"

11. "Cortez the Killer"

12. "Walk On"

13. "Like a Hurricane"

14. "Mansion on the Hill"

Encore

15. "Roll Another Number (for the Road)"

Watch Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform 'Like a Hurricane'

Watch Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform 'Big Time'

Watch Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform 'Cinnamon Girl'

Watch Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform 'Cortez the Killer'