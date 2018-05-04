You’re Not Allowed To Take Selfies With THIS In New York
New York seems to have a law for everything. When it comes to selfies, you're not allowed to take these specific type of selfies in New York.
Apparently, in New York State it's illegal to take tiger selfies or selfies with any big cat for that matter. Keep that in mind the next time you want a lion selfie at the zoo. This law was passed in 2014 for the safety of you and the animals. I would imagine it was also passed for the safety of people too right?
Any person who violates the provisions of this section shall be subject to a penalty of not more than five hundred dollars for the first offense and not more than one thousand dollars for a second and subsequent offenses. Each instance of allowing direct contact of a big cat with the public in violation of this section shall constitute a separate offense."
You can read the full law from New York online.
