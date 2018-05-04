You’re Not Allowed To Take Selfies With THIS In New York

New York seems to have a law for everything. When it comes to selfies, you're not allowed to take these specific type of selfies in New York.

Apparently, in New York State it's illegal to take tiger selfies or selfies with any big cat for that matter. Keep that in mind the next time you want a lion selfie at the zoo. This law was passed in 2014 for the safety of you and the animals. I would imagine it was also passed for the safety of people too right?