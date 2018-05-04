Historic Anheuser Busch Property For Sale in Cooperstown NY

...Throughout the space, you will find delicate molding and trim work featuring many layers, something that you don't see in modern architecture built today... The grand floor plan has ample space for both family and guests, with a private suite complete with fireplace on the first floor and 4 more suites on the second level, each boasting their own fireplace, ensuring a unique atmospheric experience and plenty of space for everyone. In addition, there is additional living space in the basement featuring a large rec room, fitness room, walk-in fireproof safe, oversized laundry room, new custom built wine cellar and additional guest suite. As you enter through the main door, you will find yourself immersed in an inviting and palatial foyer, with a curved staircase anchored by two columns, exquisite crown molding, and a marble fireplace. Just off the foyer sits a large living room and a hand-carved heart of pine wooden office, both of which have been carefully designed to draw your attention to the stunning lake views. As you navigate the passages to the right of the foyer, you will find yourself in a gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, plenty of storage and a large center island. Just off the kitchen is one of two dining areas, overlooking the lake and wrapped in imported World War II wallpaper composed by French artist Zuber, most of which was burned by the Germans during the war...