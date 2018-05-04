Two people have been arrested following a violent attack on a 17-year-old female.

According to New Hartford Police, officers responded to the area of the Kill-A-Brew Saloon for a report of a possible abduction and woman in distress.

Following an investigation it was determined that the victim had been traveling in a vehicle with 18-year-old Emily Peckham of Whitesboro and 19-year-old Andrew Hallam of Ilion.

While inside the vehicle the three began to argue and after a short time, the victim exited the vehicle to remove herself from the situation.

New Hartford Police

Peckham and Hallam then allegedly confronted the victim striking her in the head and face and kicking her in the stomach and chest. It is reported that Peckham pulled the victims purse from her shoulder and ran towards the vehicle.

When the victim tried to confront Peckham regarding the stolen property another physical altercation ensued. Hallam then allegedly approached the victim from behind, put her in a choke hold and slammed her to the ground. Both Hallam and Peckham then fled the area leaving only a portion of the victims property behind.