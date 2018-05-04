Officially Licensed ‘RoboCop’ Statue Finds a Home in Detroit

Most importantly, here is what you should know: through your contributions and faith, and through the hard work of many in Detroit and elsewhere, the RoboCop statue has found a home at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit’s Midtown Cultural Center Historic District. Now wait wait wait. Before you come rushing out to see it, there will be an official installation and unveiling date given later this spring. We just signed the paper work with the Michigan Science Center today who will be showing off pieces of the statue at a private event later this week.