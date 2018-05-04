Where To Place Your Bets For Kentucky Derby In Central New York

Trifecta betting strategy

Bolt d’Oro with Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso (11 with 5, 6 with 5, 6, 16, 18)

Audible and Good Magic with Bolt d’Oro with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso (5, 6 with 11 with 5, 6, 16, 18)

Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, and Vino Rosso with Bolt d’Oro (5, 6 with 5, 6, 16, 18 with 11)

Superfecta betting strategy

Bolt d’Oro with Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso, Flameaway, Solomini, Instilled Regard, Hofburg and Firenze Fire (11 with 5,6 with 5, 6, 16, 18 with 5, 6, 16, 18, 4, 17, 15, 9, 1)

Audible with Bolt d’Oro with Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso with Good Magic, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso, Flameaway, Solomini, Instilled Regard, Hofburg and Firenze Fire (5 with 11 with 6, 16, 18, 4, 17, 15, 9, 1)"