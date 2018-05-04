Where To Place Your Bets For Kentucky Derby In Central New York
Looking to place a bet on the Kentucky Derby? Where in Utica, Rome, or Syracuse can you place these bets?
Off Track Betting
Here are the following Off Track Betting locations in Central New York:
Cleats Racing Center
16 Main St.
Whitesboro, NY 13492
Erie Blvd. West
526 Erie Boulevard West
Rome, NY 13440
Jerzees
1899 Genesee St.
Utica, NY 13501
Culver Ave
600 Culver Ave
Utica NY 13501
United States
State Bowling Center
17 East Main Street
Ilion NY 13357
United States
Pete’s
113 North Main Street
Herkimer NY 13350
United States
Canastota Hi-Way Bowl
3314 Seneca Turnpike
Canastota NY 13032
United States
Bridgeport
551 RT 31, P.O. Box 134
Bridgeport NY 13030
United States
Partners Pub
21 S. William St
Johnstown NY 12095
United States
Dave’s Sport Bar
7 West Street
Gloversville NY 12078
United States
Gloversville
198 2nd Ave. Suite 2
Gloversville NY 12078
United States
Vernon Downs
Vernon Downs is hosting a Kentucky Derby celebration in honor of the fastest 2 minutes in sports. You could win up a $500 prize, plus place all of your bets.
Who To Bet On?
The Washington Post has offered several betting options on trifecta or superfecta bets:
Trifecta betting strategy
Bolt d’Oro with Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso (11 with 5, 6 with 5, 6, 16, 18)
Audible and Good Magic with Bolt d’Oro with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso (5, 6 with 11 with 5, 6, 16, 18)
Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, and Vino Rosso with Bolt d’Oro (5, 6 with 5, 6, 16, 18 with 11)
Superfecta betting strategy
Bolt d’Oro with Audible and Good Magic with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso with Audible, Good Magic, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso, Flameaway, Solomini, Instilled Regard, Hofburg and Firenze Fire (11 with 5,6 with 5, 6, 16, 18 with 5, 6, 16, 18, 4, 17, 15, 9, 1)
Audible with Bolt d’Oro with Good Magic, Magnum Moon and Vino Rosso with Good Magic, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso, Flameaway, Solomini, Instilled Regard, Hofburg and Firenze Fire (5 with 11 with 6, 16, 18, 4, 17, 15, 9, 1)"
BONUS VIDEO