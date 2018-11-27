Metallica to Release ‘Helping Hands’ Live Acoustic Benefit Album

Metallica 's recent concert to benefit their All Within My Hands Foundation will be getting a limited-edition vinyl release. The two-LP Helping Hands … Live & Acoustic at the Masonic will arrive Feb. 9, with all of the band's proceeds going to the organization.

The band is taking pre-orders at its web store ; the vinyl will also be sold at independent record stores, with the album available on digital and streaming platforms on the same release date. A press release notes that the money received from sales of Helping Hands will be used to "fight hunger and to assist in creating sustainable communities through workforce education."

The 12-song acoustic show from Nov. 3, coupled with an auction, raised $1.3 million to fund the group's partnerships with Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges. Metallica performed seven originals that night, as well as covers by Deep Purple (“When a Blind Man Cries”), Nazareth (“Please Don’t Judas Me”), Blue Oyster Cult (“Veteran of the Psychic Wars") and Bob Seger (“Turn the Page”).

The All Within My Hands Foundation was launched in February 2017. According to its website , it "aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities. ... Every penny from your donations will go directly to our charity partners."

You can see the track listing for the upcoming LP below.

Metallica, 'Helping Hands … Live & Acoustic at the Masonic' Track Listing

Side A

1. "Disposable Heroes"

2. "When a Blind Man Cries"

3. "The Unforgiven"

Side B

1. "Please Don’t Judas Me"

2. "Turn the Page"

Side C

1. "Bleeding Me"

2. "Veteran of the Psychic Wars"

3. "Nothing Else Matters"

Side D

1. "All Within My Hands"

2. "Enter Sandman"

3. "The Four Horsemen"

4. "Hardwired"