One Person Dead After Being Struck By Passing Train In Utica

Utica Police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident.

According to police, UPD and Fire units were called to the railroad tracks near Schuyler Street around 7:00 p.m. Monday for a report of an individual that had been struck by a passing train.

Google Street View (Photo shows the area in which police were called to in Utica.)

The first unit on the scene confirmed the report and the individual was immediately pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.