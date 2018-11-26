Ozzy Osbourne Does Not Like Working With Tony Iommi

Recently, Ozzy Osbourne commented on Black Sabbath 's farewell tour, indicating that fun was not permissible onstage per Tony Iommi . But what about their working relationship overall? It turns out Osbourne doesn't enjoy that very much either.

"Do I like working with him? Not really," the singer told The Times in an interview (via Blabbermouth ). It isn't all bad between the two, however, as Osbourne reflected, "Do I like him as a person? Yeah, I love him as a person," before acknowledging that Iommi was indeed the leader of Black Sabbath. "Without his guitar riffs, we'd be still sitting in fucking rehearsal with our thumbs up our arses going, 'What do we do now?'"

Expounding on this working relationship, the Prince of Darkness likened it to having fond memories of an ex-girlfriend. "It's like when you're younger and you met a girl, Susie, and you break up and you don't see her for 30 years. Then she's in town and you go, 'Oh, I'll give Susie a call,' because your memory only remembers the good parts and you can narrow it then to a week and you go, 'I remember that week and it was lovely.' But then you go back and you go, 'I forgot the fucking four and three-quarter years I was fucking miserable,'" he said.

With Sabbath in the rearview mirror, there's only fun on the horizon for Ozzy, who will turn 70 on Dec. 3 of this year. His solo farewell tour, dubbed "No More Tours 2," returns to North America in 2019 with Megadeth and you can see all the upcoming dates below.

