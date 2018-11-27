The CMH Label Group will release Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty , the latest in their Rockabye Baby series of albums, on Nov. 30.

Along with “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” the 13-track LP includes the classic “Free Fallin’.”

You can watch the cute video -- an exclusive premiere -- for that track below.

“The album was made to introduce the late, great legend's biggest hits to the next generation of heartbreakers, a little more than a year after his passing ,” CMH Label Groups said in a statement. “At this point, Rockabye Baby has sold over 1.8 million CDs and 2 million digital track downloads, while garnering over 337 million streams from close to 100 releases.”

Earlier this year, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell discussed plans to release Petty's 1994 Wildflowers album in its intended double-length format, along with a box set of the band's 1997 residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

"For me, that was almost the pinnacle of the band just being totally spontaneous night to night to night," he said. "I’d be hesitant to release anything that wasn’t great, though. Some nights, guitars were out of tune or someone sang out of pitch. You have to be careful compromising Tom’s excellence because he liked stuff to be good.”

You can see the track listing for Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty below.

‘Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty’ Track Listing

1. “Free Fallin’”

2. “American Girl”

3. “Refugee”

4. “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

5. “Don’t Do Me Like That”

6. “I Won’t Back Down”

7. “Breakdown”

8. “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

9. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

10. “Into the Great Wide Open”

11. “Learning to Fly”

12. “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

13. “Wildflowers”