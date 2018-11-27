Drivers will struggle with low visibility, gusty winds, and slippery, slushy road conditions for the next few days in CNY.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 pm today (11/27/18) through 6 pm tomorrow night (11/28/18).

Before the Advisory takes effect, rain changing to wet snow may cause some difficult travel conditions on area roads.

* WHAT ...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches

expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE ...Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida

Counties. Including the cities of Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome,

and Utica .

* WHEN ...Mixed rain and snow changes to wet snow today but with

little accumulation at first. As temperatures fall later today,

snow will accumulate more. Most snow accumulation will occur

this evening through Wednesday morning, with areas of snow and

blowing snow persisting through Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact commutes this evening and

Wednesday morning.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Northern Oneida County including

the city of Boonville until 6 pm tomorrow (11-27-18).

* WHAT ...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches expected.

* WHERE ...Northern Oneida County.

* WHEN ...Snow continues today through Wednesday. It will be fairly

wet at first but then drier later today through Wednesday which

combined with gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS ...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commutes.

The NWS says: Snow will start taking on a drier texture, more prone to blowing around as winds significantly pick up out of the west with gusts 25-30 mph this afternoon through tonight, and then even to 35 mph on Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Today: Snow. High near 35. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tonight: Snow. Low around 31. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

[ National Weather Service ]