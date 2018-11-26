These four stores all have one thing in common, an unsatisfactory sanitary inspection.

The Food Safety and Inspection Division is the NYS Department’s biggest division, and a large majority of the food safety program rests solely on establishment inspections.

After a sanitary inspection of a retail food store, the inspector will issue the store a 'Notice of Inspection.' The Notice of Inspection will give the store an "A," "B," or "C" letter grade, which corresponds to the results of their most recent sanitary inspection.

A - No critical deficiencies were found. (Food safety program in place is working.)

B - Although critical deficiencies were found, they were corrected at the time of inspection. (Room for continuous improvement.)

C - Critical deficiencies were found but were not or could not be corrected. (Need for immediate corrective action.)

The Department requires that the Notice of Inspection be posted near the public entrance to the store. Consumers can also request copies of the inspection notice from the retailer.

Syracuse.com gives you a chance to search the full list from New York State with plenty of filters so you can check out everything the inspector found at the business.

Fiestaa Grocery & Deli

1400 KEMBLE ST

Utica, NY 13501

Inspection date 8/20/2018

Deficiency description: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored at safe temperatures

Deficiency description: Potentially hazardous foods are being kept below 135?F during hot-holding (rare roast beef may be served at 130F or above)

Deficiency description: Other adulterated/unfit foods or ingredients

Hada Market

Street 1316 1/2 ONEIDA STREET

Utica, NY 13501

Inspection date 8/29/2018

Deficiency description: Potentially hazardous foods are not stored at safe temperatures

Save A Lot 24718

1651 ONEIDA ST #

Utica, NY 13501

Inspection date 8/20/2018

Deficiency description: Food contact equipment, utensils or conveyances for potentially hazardous foods: contact surfaces unclean or not properly sanitized and likely to contribute to contamination

Utica Food Land

912 COURT ST

Utica, NY 13502

Inspection date 8/17/2018

Deficiency description: Other adulterated/unfit foods or ingredients

