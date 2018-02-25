Jimmy Page has been talking for several years about a new musical project , which has been delayed by his focus on reworking Led Zeppelin ’s catalog and making plans to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary. However, He took a moment in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone to respond to suggestions that his solo concept was based around acoustic guitar.

“I intend to be doing something which obviously will surface as a sort of album somewhere,” he said. “It'll surface further on down the line; I'm looking forward to doing whatever the project is. But if you think about all the areas that I've attempted, guitar, whether it's acoustic or electric or whatever, all the different approaches that I've done, it's just gonna be an extension of all of that, and that's it.” He emphasized: “So it's not just acoustic, it's not just electric, it's everything I can muster up.”

In a recent interview with Planet Rock magazine (via Billboard ), Page accepted that it was almost impossible that Led Zeppelin might reunite once again. “You've just got to face facts. We've gone past the tenth anniversary of the O2 [reunion show] , where we managed to do one serious concert,” he commented. “That's the only thing that we've done for such a long time, so I very much doubt we'll do anything else. I really think the time has gone.”

The 50th anniversary is to be marked with the release of a photo book featuring contributions from all three surviving members – Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones . Page recently said a new live album was also in the works, while Plant said the trio were planning a get-together to discuss possible other developments, and that a “celebration” would take place at some point.

In the Planet Rock interview Page outlined some other Led Zeppelin “products” that could arrive, saying: “I can't give the game away, but there's a recording that’s another multi-track that we'll release,” he revealed. “It's so different to all the other things that are out there. It's another view compared to How The West Was Won or The Song Remains The Same . I'm looking forward to people hearing that. There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases. I'd like to say that they'll be coming out over the next 10 years. There's more to come for sure.”