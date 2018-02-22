In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 22, 2018:

- According to ...And Justice for All mixer Steve Thompson, Metallica don't have plans to remix the album which was infamously bereft of Jason Newsted's bass. He broke the news on the Talk Toomey podcast , explaining, “I just contributed to the anniversary album of …And Justice [ f or All ]. I just sent them a bunch of pictures and some outtakes, but they have no desire to remix the record. They want to keep it the way it is. They might remaster it or something like that, but there is only so much mastering you can do. And I’ll tell you the truth, I don’t even know if those original multi-tracks could be saved. Because there are like 5 million edits in them from Lars‘ drums alone. So if you have the box and open it up there probably be about 50 million pieces of tape all over the place.”

- The 2018 Aftershock Festival will return once more in 2018. The event is set for Oct. 13 and 14 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Calif. and the lineup will be announced on April 9 so stay tuned for more details.

- Earlier this month, hardcore breakouts Code Orange issued the " Only One Way " single and now they've dished out a dark, industrialized remix for the track, dubbed "only1(the hard way)." Check it out here .

- New Zealand alt rockers Written By Wolves has issued a performance video for their energetic single "Follow Me." Get a piece of the action here .

Figure Skater Rocks AC/DC Routine at Winter Olympics