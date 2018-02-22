Ozzy Osbourne and Family Announce New Weekly Podcast

More than a decade after they reinvented themselves as unlikely reality TV stars, Ozzy Osbourne , his wife Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly are revisiting their hit series The Osbournes with a new podcast.

Sensibly titled The Osbournes Podcast , the series is scheduled to span 13 episodes set to post in weekly installments, with Jack effectively serving as the host for segments that will find the family reminiscing about the Osbournes TV show while interviewing an assortment of guests that includes comedian Sheryl Underwood, singer Carnie Wilson and Osbournes executive producer Greg Johnston.

As Jack explained to The Hollywood Reporter , the idea for the podcast arose out of chatter around bringing the Osbourne family back to TV for another reality show. "There's been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work," Osbourne said. "I thought, 'Well, this is probably the next best thing.'"

The prospect of viewing those old episodes isn't always comfortable for the family members — particularly the younger Osbournes, who've grown since being depicted as teens on the series. "It's really quite awkward to watch, especially now as a parent," Jack admitted, but added that Osbournes fans can expect the same unfiltered style from the podcast, saying, "Everyone is really open and honest about a lot of things. It's pretty candid."

The Osbournes Podcast is scheduled to make its premiere on March 5, which also marks the 16th anniversary of The Osbournes ' debut episode, and plans call for a new podcast installment to post every Monday. For more information, visit the podcast's website .