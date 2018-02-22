Star Wars fan Chris Galegar has edited a trailer for the upcoming movie Solo: A Star Wars Story to include the classic Beastie Boys track “Sabotage.” You can watch the customized version above, and the original cut below.

Galegar works as a filmmaker and says of his work: “For more than a decade I’ve been helping folks transform their big ideas into rich visual narratives – from feature films to live TV, national ad campaigns to music videos and just about everything in between.”

The trailer debuted on Feb. 4, with a synopsis explaining: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story , an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Launching his own version via the War Starts at Midnight podcast, Galeger and collaborators explained why they made the musical change: “Because the first trailer felt an awful lot like Solo: A James Tiberius Kirk Story. ” “Sabotage” was used as the soundtrack to one of Kirk’s earliest adventures in the 2009 Star Trek reboot.

The first track to be released from the Beastie Boys’ fourth album Ill Communication , “Sabotage” went on to win a number of awards for its video, which featured the band members acting out scenes in the style of ‘70s cop shows. “‘Sabotage’ was recorded as an instrumental, and the vocals weren’t added until two weeks before the record was completed,” Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz wrote in the liner notes of the Beastie Boys Anthology , adding that it was the last track to be completed.