Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres are looking forward to reunite with former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such at this spring's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Even though Sambora and Such are no longer in the group, According to Torres, their time together created a bond that can never be erased.

“[S]peaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful,” he said in a conference call to promote their upcoming tour (via Billboard ). “We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that -- not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that."

Yesterday (Feb. 23), Bon Jovi released an expanded edition of 2016's This House Is Not for Sale , which included a pair of new songs, "When We Were Us" and "Walls." Bryan said they remain devoted to making albums, even as the industry debates the current value of the format.

“Who knows what the future is, but we usually make records," Bryan told Billboard during a conference call to promote their upcoming tour. “I don't think we're gonna put out songs. These are just adding to [the album] 'cause it's a continuation of the tour, a new leg.”

He added that “When We Were Us” is “a song that's brought on by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [induction] and where we're at in our career, and it's talking about where we were, where we are and where we're doing."

“Walls,” meanwhile, “is about unification, not separation. It's what happens in the world. It's putting up walls within yourself. There's a lot of metaphors that go with that. It's like 'Keep the Faith' was a sign of the times. We still have signs of the times in the writing."

Bon Jovi commence another run of North American tour dates on March 14, and Bryan is looking forward to introducing the newer material to their audience. “We love to play the old songs and the new ones and we mix it up and that's what keeps it fresh," he said. "We have so many to choose from, so we change sets each night – swap out a couple songs."

Those feelings were echoed by Torres, who said, "The new songs are what make it fun, and fresh. It's amazing that we're in fashion to this date. We pinch ourselves all the time."