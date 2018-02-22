House Built for Tommy Lee Hits Market for $3.4 Million

A Malibu house originally built for Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his then-wife , actress Pamela Anderson, is back on the market for nearly $3.4 million.

The six-bed, six bath Spanish villa (which was also once owned by Boys Don't Cry frontman Nick Richards) was built for Lee in 1991 and has since been fully renovated. It features a two-story rotunda entrance with Spanish tile floors and a wood-beamed ceiling.

Encompassing 7,462-square-feet, the house includes multiple dual-sided fireplaces, a billiards room with a wet bar, a wine cellar and a family room. A spa-like bathroom is part of the master suite.

Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa with waterfalls, a koi pond, a grill and multiple patios help owners enjoy their 2.3 acres of land.

You can see photos of the house below.

On Valentine's Day, the 55-year-old Lee announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Brittany Furlan, 31, on Instagram . "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee #engaged," he posted, along with a video of the two holding hands and showing off the sparkle on her heart-shaped ring.

This will mark Lee's fourth marriage and fifth engagement. He was also married to actress Heather Locklear, who went on to marry former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora , from whom she also later divorced.