Jeff Beck Documentary ‘Still on the Run’ Scheduled for Release

Jeff Beck 's long and distinguished career has been given the documentary treatment, and fans will be able to witness the results at home next month.

Due in stores May 18, Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story promises to offer a comprehensive overview of "the history of a musical maverick and true innovator" — and to that end, the film features interviews with Beck as well as an array of his peers and collaborators, including Jimmy Page , Eric Clapton , Rod Stewart , David Gilmour , Ronnie Wood , Slash and Joe Perry .

Viewers can expect an overview of Beck's output spanning from his 1968 Truth LP to 1989's Guitar Shop album; in addition, the Blu-ray also incorporates five previously unreleased tracks from Beck’s performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2007, featuring "Eternity’s Breath," "Freeway Jam," "Nadia," "Led Boots" and "Blue Wind."

" Still on The Run: The Jeff Beck Story reveals the true story of the guitar player who builds hot rods and captures the excitement and anecdotes of those who have worked alongside him," adds the press release announcing the project. "Jeff Beck has always been a risk taker, on an endless quest for fresh and challenging new sounds. Bending notes and filtering a myriad of musical inspirations, he will continue to inspire fans and musicians alike by giving voice to his guitar in the most unexpected ways."

In addition to Still on the Run , Beck fans can look for him in person this summer, when he heads out on the Stars Align tour with Paul Rodgers and Heart singer Ann Wilson . As previously reported , the trio's concert trek is due to begin July 18 and run through late August — and they're evidently already having fun together, because Beck was recently announced as a special guest on Wilson's upcoming solo release Immortal .