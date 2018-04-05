Well, if we can’t have fresh Stranger Things this year , Universal Studios is going to bring us the next best thing. The theme park will feature the Upside Down as part of its Halloween Horror Nights this year, as designed by the creators themselves.

Per USA Today , the 2018 maze exhibit will feature the Upside Down and its beastly Demogorgon, along with “characters and locations from Hawkins, Ind., including Hawkins National Laboratory and the Byers home.” Horror Nights will open this year on September 14 at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, and September 28 at Universal Studios Singapore. In addition to the teaser above, check out the poster and synopsis below:

Universal / Netflix

You’ll faithfully follow the storyline, starting off on Mirkwood and then quickly moving to inside Hawkins National Laboratory where things have gone terribly, terribly wrong. From there you will experience all the most memorable moments and environments from the show while being hunted at every turn by the Demogorgon. And of course, you’ll step into the mysterious darkness of the Upside Down more than once – whether you like it or not.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are involved in designing the new event with executive producer Shawn Levy, even as all three will be busy with Stranger Things 3 production this year. The Stranger Things theme is only guaranteed for 2018, though it’s worth noting that a similar Walking Dead event at Halloween Horror Nights went on to become a permanent addition.

You can check out additional details here , and stay tuned for more Stranger Things .