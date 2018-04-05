Bon Jovi Catch Flu, Call Off Canadian Shows

Bon Jovi have been forced to postpone two Canadian shows on their current North American tour after band members and some of their crew were struck by the flu.

The call-offs come just 10 days before the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

“Unfortunately, due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the two Bon Jovi shows in Montreal have been rescheduled,” a tweet on the band’s site reads. “Tickets for April 4 will be honored on May 17, and tickets for April 5 will be honored on May 18. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The band is still on the road continuing to promote its latest album, This House Is Not for Sale . The next scheduled date is April 7, with the Rock Hall ceremony taking place on April 14 in Cleveland. The tour ends in Washington, D.C., on May 14.

Former band members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such have both confirmed they’ll take part in the Rock Hall event, with Howard Stern due to lead their induction. “We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that,” drummer Tico Torres recently said of the one-night reunion. “Not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that."

A newly expanded version of This House Is Not for Sale includes two new tracks. Bon Jovi debuted a video for one of them, “Walls,” earlier this week. The other one, “When We Were Us,” is “a song that's brought on by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [induction] and where we're at in our career," said keyboardist David Bryan. "It's talking about where we were, where we are and where we're doing."