Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but a new adaptation of Stephen King ’s The Stand may be moving forward. Reports indicate the years-delayed adaptation may have found a home at CBS All-Access under New Mutants director Josh Boone .

The update comes via The Tracking Board , who followed discussion of Fox’s New Mutants reshoots with word that Boone is “still attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand , which we hear is coming together as a ten-hour limited series at CBS All Access.” The project has a sordid history (seriously, just look at this landing page ), but was last envisioned as a series of four films with potential TV tie-in .

Keep in mind that the movie-TV hybrid is different from plans for a similar Dark Tower multimedia universe, which was last said to be moving forward at Amazon . Weirder still – Matthew McConaughey was reportedly in line to play The Stand central character Randall Flagg , who turns out to be the same “Man in Black” from King’s Dark Tower . Released in 1978, The Stand itself follows a post-apocalyptic world in which a strain of influenza has decimated the population.

All that said, Boone’s involvement on The Stand would likely wait until after New Mutants has completed reshoots – sometime in 2019. We can’t argue with CBS All-Access as a solid home, and will also enjoy King’s Castle Rock anthology later this year. Prolific guy, that King.