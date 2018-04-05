Report: ‘The Stand’ Miniseries Coming to CBS All-Access
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand may be moving forward. Reports indicate the years-delayed adaptation may have found a home at CBS All-Access under New Mutants director Josh Boone.
The update comes via The Tracking Board, who followed discussion of Fox’s New Mutants reshoots with word that Boone is “still attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, which we hear is coming together as a ten-hour limited series at CBS All Access.” The project has a sordid history (seriously, just look at this landing page), but was last envisioned as a series of four films with potential TV tie-in.
Keep in mind that the movie-TV hybrid is different from plans for a similar Dark Tower multimedia universe, which was last said to be moving forward at Amazon. Weirder still – Matthew McConaughey was reportedly in line to play The Stand central character Randall Flagg, who turns out to be the same “Man in Black” from King’s Dark Tower. Released in 1978, The Stand itself follows a post-apocalyptic world in which a strain of influenza has decimated the population.
All that said, Boone’s involvement on The Stand would likely wait until after New Mutants has completed reshoots – sometime in 2019. We can’t argue with CBS All-Access as a solid home, and will also enjoy King’s Castle Rock anthology later this year. Prolific guy, that King.
