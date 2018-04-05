It was a night of comedy and rock and roll Tuesday night (Apr. 3) in Los Angeles as some of the scene's funniest stand-ups and talented musicians got together to pay tribute to the late Bon Scott of AC/DC . The sole guest singer was Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli, who led the all-star band through the closing song of the evening, the menacing "Night Prowler" from the Highway to Hell album. Check the video below for the full performance of what many in attendance are calling the highlight of the set.

Held at the historic Avalon Hollywood nightclub, AC/DC Comedy and Rock Show: A Tribute to Bon Scott was organized by comedian Dean Delray and split into two parts. The first was seated and featured sets from Delray and fellow comedians Bill Burr, Marc Maron and Joey Diaz. Then, the chairs were removed from the floor to better accommodate those about to rock.

One month before its 40th anniversary, AC/DC's Powerage was played in full with Delray on vocals, Maron on guitar, Burr on drums and a cast of revolving musicians including Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx , Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian , Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner and Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman just a few of the names who appeared.

"We did the Powerage record and a few other favorites to round out the #acdc experience," Delray posted to his official Instagram page. "If you are asking yourself did they play 'Live Wire' twice we do but one was by #acdc and 1 was by #motleycrue."

Following the performance of Powerage , the band ripped through the title track from Let There Be Rock , the aforementioned version of the Crue's "Live Wire" and the epic ending of "Night Prowler." More video clips, photos and the setlist can also be viewed below.

