Low-Cost Frontier Airlines Now In Service In Central New York

Frontier Airlines is bringing its low fairs to Syracuse with plans to service four cities. Skiers take note, the airline will offer the only non-stop service from Syracuse to Denver and Raleigh/Durham, N.C., with flights on Mondays and Fridays starting July 2nd.

On August 12th Frontier will add non-stop service to Chicago on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with flights to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday and Saturdays.

Frontier is known for being a low-cost carrier that charges base fares often much lower than those charged by the major carriers and adds fees for "optional" services such as carry on and checked bags and advanced seating assignments.

Usually, Frontiers entrance to a market often brings down the fares charged by other carriers because of the increased competition.

Frontier has flights to more than 80 cities with 300 daily flights. The airline says it flies one of the youngest fleets in the industry, with 200 new planes on order.

Syracuse airport officials have been trying to persuade discount carriers to serve the airport for years and this is viewed as a 'game changer' that is making travel more accessible and affordable for CNY travelers.

