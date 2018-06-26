Ilion Summer Youth Program Details

Get your kids out of the house with the Ilion summer youth program.

This year's Ilion summer youth program begins Friday, June 29 and will run until Friday, August 10.

The program will be held at Ilion's Montgomery Street Playground every Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to all Ilion residents ages 5-12.

There will be no program on July 4, due to the holiday.

On rainy days the program will be moved to the Ilion Municipal Building, 49 Morgan Street.

Unfortunately there is no free lunch program this year, so you're asked to pack your child a lunch.

If you have any questions, contact the Ilion Village Office at 315-895-7449.